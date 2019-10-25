City of Joburg ropes in forensic investigators to probe network hacking

The breach has led to unauthorised access of information systems, which resulted in customers are not able to access the City's services online.

JOHANNESBURG – Forensic investigators are currently working to gather information to help establish how the City of Joburg's networks were breached by hackers on Friday.

The breach has led to unauthorised access of information systems, which resulted in customers are not able to access the City's services online as well as via its call centre.

The City has detected a network breach in its systems ^TK pic.twitter.com/r43iiJiUya — City of Joburg (@CityofJoburgZA) October 24, 2019

The City said it's also looking its allegations that some people's lives have been threatened and that hackers were apparently demanding a ransom.

Spokesperson Nthatisi Modingoane said, “We have roped the group forensic and investigation services under the leadership of General Shadrack Sibiya and they are here with their team gathering information."