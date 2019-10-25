CT motorists warned of road closures and rockfalls amid heavy rains

Chapman's Peak Drive remains closed to traffic due to rock falls and several other roadways across the City are flooded.

CAPE TOWN – Motorists in the Western Cape have been advised to use alternative routes and exercise caution amid heavy downpours on Friday.

Chapman's Peak Drive remains closed to traffic due to rockfalls and several other roads across the City of Cape Town are flooded in areas including Lansdowne, Constantia, Parow and Grassy Park.

Provincial traffic chief Kenny Africa said: “Chapman’s Peak has been closed due to rockfall. The roads are wet and slippery, so when you overtake trucks, make 100% sure that it is indeed safe to do so. Please switch on your headlights so that other motorists can identify and see you much earlier.”

City of Cape Town Disaster Management teams are on standby to monitor high-risk areas.

The city's Charlotte Powell said: “At this stage, no electricity disruptions or uprooted trees have been reported to the disaster centre.”