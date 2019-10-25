CT motorists warned of road closures and rockfalls amid heavy rains

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in RWC 2019
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 36°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 36°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 35°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 13°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 36°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 37°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 38°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 36°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 37°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 38°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
Go

CT motorists warned of road closures and rockfalls amid heavy rains

Chapman's Peak Drive remains closed to traffic due to rock falls and several other roadways across the City are flooded.

FILE: City of Cape Town Disaster Management teams are on standby to monitor high-risk areas. Picture: Freeimages.com
FILE: City of Cape Town Disaster Management teams are on standby to monitor high-risk areas. Picture: Freeimages.com
52 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN – Motorists in the Western Cape have been advised to use alternative routes and exercise caution amid heavy downpours on Friday.

Chapman's Peak Drive remains closed to traffic due to rockfalls and several other roads across the City of Cape Town are flooded in areas including Lansdowne, Constantia, Parow and Grassy Park.

Provincial traffic chief Kenny Africa said: “Chapman’s Peak has been closed due to rockfall. The roads are wet and slippery, so when you overtake trucks, make 100% sure that it is indeed safe to do so. Please switch on your headlights so that other motorists can identify and see you much earlier.”

City of Cape Town Disaster Management teams are on standby to monitor high-risk areas.

The city's Charlotte Powell said: “At this stage, no electricity disruptions or uprooted trees have been reported to the disaster centre.”

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA