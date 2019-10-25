Botswana elections: Mokgweetsi Masisi retains presidency
Voting results from 57 constituencies are in and the chief justice announced the final election results a short while ago.
GABORONE - Mokgweetsi Masisi has officially been declared the winner and president of Botswana.
Masisi’s victory was announced on Friday morning by the country’s chief justice, who is also the convener of elections according to the Constitution.
Masisi’s Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) attained the 29 constituencies out of 57 required to form government
The opposition Umbrella for Democratic Change has 12, the new Botswana Patriotic Front - backed by former president Ian Khama - has three seats while the Alliance of Progressives has one.
Just before 7 am on Friday morning, the BDP party secured its 29th constituency in Boteti west.
As per Botswana’s Constitution, the chief justice announced the winner of the elections shortly after.
“I, Chief Justice Terence Rannowane, declare Mokgweetsi Masisi as the winner of the election and president of Botswana.”
Counting is not yet complete with 12 constituencies still up for grabs.
Popular in Africa
-
Botswana Patriotic Front president loses constituency
-
Ian Khama denies having affair with Jeff Radebe’s wife
-
Over 30 captured elephants flown out of Zim – activists
-
Botswana voting results trickle in after slight delays
-
Expert warns of first disputed election for Botswana
-
Ghana loses $190 million US grant over cancelled power contract
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.