Bob Hewitt parole placement set aside by review board

JOHANNESBURG – The Correctional Supervision and Parole Review Board (CSPRB) has set aside the parole placement of Bob Hewitt.

The former tennis coach was sentenced to six years in prison in 2015 after he was convicted for raping and sexually assaulting three youths he was coaching over 20 years ago.

In a statement released on Friday afternoon, the department of correctional services said: “Based on the fact that Section 75(4) of the Correctional Services Act, 111 of 1998, read together with Section 299 of the Criminal Procedure Act were not adhered to by the Parole Board when considering the parole application.”

The board stressed the need for victim engagement.

Last month Justice Minister Ronald Lamola criticised the board for not consulting Hewitt’s victims and their families about his application to be released from prison, adding that it is critical that the justice system pay attention to victims.

Lamola ordered the Department of Correctional Services to take the parole placement of the convicted sex offender on review.

The move came in the wake of reports that Hewitt was eligible for a parole hearing as he has served more than half of his six-year sentence for the rape and sexual assault of three women in the 1980s and 1990s.

15 September 2019

On Friday the department said, "The CSPRB stressed the need for the Victims of Crime to be engaged in the Restorative Justice process. The matter will have to be re-enrolled with the Correctional Supervision and Parole Board once all the recommendations as per the Review Board have been considered.”

Additional reporting by Theto Mahlakoana