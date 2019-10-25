Bob Hewitt parole placement set aside by review board
The former tennis coach was sentenced to six years in prison in 2015 after he was convicted for raping and sexually assaulting three youths over 20 years ago.
JOHANNESBURG – The Correctional Supervision and Parole Review Board (CSPRB) has set aside the parole placement of Bob Hewitt.
The former tennis coach was sentenced to six years in prison in 2015 after he was convicted for raping and sexually assaulting three youths he was coaching over 20 years ago.
In a statement released on Friday afternoon, the department of correctional services said: “Based on the fact that Section 75(4) of the Correctional Services Act, 111 of 1998, read together with Section 299 of the Criminal Procedure Act were not adhered to by the Parole Board when considering the parole application.”
The board stressed the need for victim engagement.
Last month Justice Minister Ronald Lamola criticised the board for not consulting Hewitt’s victims and their families about his application to be released from prison, adding that it is critical that the justice system pay attention to victims.
Lamola ordered the Department of Correctional Services to take the parole placement of the convicted sex offender on review.
The move came in the wake of reports that Hewitt was eligible for a parole hearing as he has served more than half of his six-year sentence for the rape and sexual assault of three women in the 1980s and 1990s.
MINISTRY OF JUSTICE AND CORRECTIONAL SERVICES— Chrispin Phiri (@Chrispin_JPhiri) September 15, 2019
MEDIA STATEMENT:
For Immediate Release
15 September 2019
Parole Placement of Bob Hewitt to be reviewed. pic.twitter.com/n4344eF39d
On Friday the department said, "The CSPRB stressed the need for the Victims of Crime to be engaged in the Restorative Justice process. The matter will have to be re-enrolled with the Correctional Supervision and Parole Board once all the recommendations as per the Review Board have been considered.”
Additional reporting by Theto Mahlakoana
Popular in Local
-
Prof Jansen slams 'fake outrage' over 'demonic' art project at Curro school
-
Former 'Isibaya' actor Andile Gumbi dies in Israel
-
Senzo Meyiwa’s family reaches out to AfriForum to work on his 2014 murder case
-
UPDATE: Body of missing Herolds Bay boy found, search for mom, sister continues
-
City of Joburg website hacked, hackers demand over R400k
-
Cold front lands in WC, heatwave to settle in Gauteng
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.