4 police officers charged with murder and assault at Honeydew station
It's alleged that the four officers continuously punched and kicked the two men who had been arrested until one of them died.
JOHANNESBURG – The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) has arrested four police officers on charges of murder and assault in Honeydew.
The constables are accused of torturing two men at holding cells at the local police station.
It's alleged that the four officers continuously punched and kicked one of the men who was still handcuffed.
One man survived the attack after being taken to hospital.
Ipid spokesperson Sontaga Seisa said, “The police officers continuously kicked and assaulted the arrested people until one [died] and they didn’t report this to anyone. Only the family member came later on and insisted to see his brother and that’s when the discovery was made.”
The four are expected to appear in court on Monday.
Popular in Local
-
UPDATE: Body of missing Herolds Bay boy found, search for mom, sister continues
-
City of Joburg website hacked, hackers demand over R400k
-
Prof Jansen slams 'fake outrage' over 'demonic' art project at Curro school
-
Former 'Isibaya' actor Andile Gumbi dies in Israel
-
Cold front lands in WC, heatwave to settle in Gauteng
-
CT motorists warned of road closures and rockfalls amid heavy rains
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.