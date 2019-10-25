View all in Latest
4 police officers charged with murder and assault at Honeydew station

It's alleged that the four officers continuously punched and kicked the two men who had been arrested until one of them died.

Handcuffs. Picture: Supplied.
Handcuffs. Picture: Supplied.
12 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) has arrested four police officers on charges of murder and assault in Honeydew.

The constables are accused of torturing two men at holding cells at the local police station.

It's alleged that the four officers continuously punched and kicked one of the men who was still handcuffed.

One man survived the attack after being taken to hospital.

Ipid spokesperson Sontaga Seisa said, “The police officers continuously kicked and assaulted the arrested people until one [died] and they didn’t report this to anyone. Only the family member came later on and insisted to see his brother and that’s when the discovery was made.”

The four are expected to appear in court on Monday.

