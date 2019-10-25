4 cops accused of killing a suspect due in court on Monday
It’s understood the policemen repeatedly kicked two male suspects in holding cells at Honeydew Police Station last week, with one of the victims succumbing to his injuries.
JOHANNESBURG – Police watchdog the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) says it was investigating the circumstances surrounding allegations that police officers beat a man to death at a holding cell in Honeydew.
The watchdog body has arrested four officers on charges of murder and assault who will appear in court on Monday.
Ipid spokesperson Sontaga Seisa said: "We have conducted this investigation and today we effected this arrest on these four polices officers. The incident that is being investigated now happened last week Friday, on 20 October 2019."
