10 female SANDF officers to attend UN debate to discuss peacekeeping missions
The event aims to highlight the significant role of women in conflict prevention globally.
JOHANNESBURG - Ten female officers from the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) are expected to attend the United Nations Open Debate on Women, Peace and Security in New York on Friday.
The soldiers have been invited by the UN to give their account of peacekeeping missions in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Sudan and other parts of Africa.
The defence department's Siphiwe Dlamini said the women officials were pioneers of bravery.
“The ten women are women that have been in peacekeeping nations and not only in just peacekeeping missions, but are women who have been in the front in the fight against negative forces.”
