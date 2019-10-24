Wales fullback Liam Williams to miss World Cup semifinal - reports

Experienced Leigh Halfpenny is expected to be named on Friday as replacement for his fellow British and Irish Lion for the game in Yokohama.

LONDON - Wales fullback Liam Williams has suffered an ankle injury and been ruled out of Sunday's Rugby World Cup semifinal against South Africa, media reports claimed on Thursday.

According to the BBC, the 28-year-old Williams suffered the injury in training.

Williams, who has 62 caps for Wales and three for the Lions, was chasing a hat-trick of titles having helped Wales to the Six Nations in March and then starring as Saracens won the European Champions Cup.

Halfpenny is Wales' third-highest points scorer in Test history behind Neil Jenkins and Stephen Jones.

Wales will announce their team to face South Africa at 0130 GMT on Friday.