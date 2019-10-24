Vlottenburg man sentenced to life for rape, murder of Felicity Cilliers
Andrew Jordaan killed the 31-year-old mother of three Felicity Cilliers and left her body on a farm in Vlottenburg in May 2007.
CAPE TOWN - A man convicted of the rape and murder of a Stellenbosch woman was sentenced to life behind bars.
Andrew Jordaan was sentenced in the Western Cape High Court earlier on Thursday.
Jordaan killed the 31-year-old mother of three Felicity Cilliers and left her body on a farm in Vlottenburg in May 2007.
Judge Lister Nuku has sentenced Andrew Jordaan to 10 years behind bars for raping Felicity Cilliers.
He's also been slapped with a life sentence for her murder.
The mother of three's body was discovered about a week after her disappearance but Jordaan was only taken into custody in August last year after police found DNA evidence linking him to the woman's death.
Cilliers' brother Denzil Esau said he was happy with the sentence handed down to her sister's killer.
"We are ecstatic. We are finally getting closure. From here on, we as a family will feel better."
The court heard Jordaan used to socialise with the deceased and her family, who regarded him as a friendly person and someone they trusted.
