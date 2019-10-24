UPDATE: Body of missing Herolds Bay boy found, search for mom, sister continues
Southern Cape police spokesperson Captain Malcolm Poje says a recovery operation for the vehicle was underway at Voëlklip.
CAPE TOWN - The body of a missing two-year-old boy has been found at Voëlklip gorge near Herolds Bay.
The boy, along with his mother and six-year-old sister, were reported missing earlier this week.
Heidi Scheepers (35) and her two children were last seen at the beach on Tuesday.
The police spokesperson Malcolm Poje: "Later during the search we spotted a vehicle's chassis from the top of the Voëlklip gorge but unfortunately efforts to retrieve the vehicle, which can now be positively linked as the vehicle that the missing persons were travelling in as being reported, it is the Caravelle Kombi that has been found.
Poje added that the search for both Scheepers and her daughter continued.
"Unfortunately we recovered the body of a two-year-old boy that was found floating in one of the gorges near the place where the vehicle was spotted. Subsequently, the body was recovered and moved and continuing efforts are being made to the other two missing people."
