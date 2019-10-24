SPONSORED CONTENT: 3 facts you may not know about tyres

-
WATCH LIVE: Mbalula briefs media on state of aviation industryBusiness
-
Another one! Steenhuisen no longer DA chief whip after Maimane's resignationPolitics
-
Maimane resigns as DA member and MPPolitics
-
IRR: It's flattering to be seen as kingmakers in DA crisisPolitics
-
It’s Gordhan vs Malema in Equality Court on hate speech matterPolitics
-
Injured Kolbe misses out on RWC semifinal as Nkosi gets the nodSport
-
WATCH LIVE: Mbalula briefs media on state of aviation industryBusiness
-
Another one! Steenhuisen no longer DA chief whip after Maimane's resignationPolitics
-
Maimane resigns as DA member and MPPolitics
-
IRR: It's flattering to be seen as kingmakers in DA crisisPolitics
-
It’s Gordhan vs Malema in Equality Court on hate speech matterPolitics
-
Injured Kolbe misses out on RWC semifinal as Nkosi gets the nodSport
Popular Topics
-
Maimane resigns as DA member and MPPolitics
-
IRR: It's flattering to be seen as kingmakers in DA crisisPolitics
-
It’s Gordhan vs Malema in Equality Court on hate speech matterPolitics
-
Buthelezi honours Maimane’s commitment to liberty & democracyPolitics
-
DA focuses on replacing Maimane and TrollipPolitics
-
Former DA leader Maimane: I'm looking forward to the next chapterPolitics
Popular Topics
-
ANALYSIS: The DA showing signs of serious strainOpinion
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: Renewed citizen activism critical in SAOpinion
-
CYRIL RAMAPHOSA: Permanent Eskom CEO will be appointed 'soon'Opinion
-
ANALYSIS: A turbulent transition: The DA faces a rocky futureOpinion
-
CHARLES WEBSTER: Rape culture. What women sayOpinion
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: To live in South Africa, we have to ‘see and unsee’Opinion
Popular Topics
-
R50m emergency drought relief to be used for fodder supportLocal
-
Honda brings forward goal to be fully electrified in Europe to 2022Business
-
Rand weaker after lower inflation readingBusiness
-
R50m released for emergency drought relief in WCBusiness
-
Irregular expenditure by govt up from R51bn to R61.3bn, AG tells MPsBusiness
-
ANC in WC slams media for ‘disinformation campaign’ against Iqbal SurvéPolitics
Popular Topics
-
Rose McGowan is suing Harvey WeinsteinLifestyle
-
Love will help Harry & Meghan avoid fate of Charles & Di, ex-butler saysLifestyle
-
South Korea warns of 'serious risk' from vaping, considers sales banLifestyle
-
Louvre offers virtual 'tete-a-tete' with the Mona LisaLifestyle
-
Duchess Meghan accused of being 'naive'Lifestyle
-
'The girl you were warned about': Paris 2024 logo mocked onlineSport
-
Will Smith wants to fight homelessnessLifestyle
-
Joseph Mawle cast as villain in 'Lord of the Rings' TV seriesLifestyle
-
Prince William feels 'extremely concerned' about Prince HarryLifestyle
CARTOON: DA Road to Ruin
-
Messi leads Barca past Slavia Prague 2-1 in Champions LeagueSport
-
Lampard hails Pulisic impact as Chelsea 'babies' come of ageSport
-
Injured Kolbe misses out on RWC semifinal as Nkosi gets the nodSport
-
All Blacks change one for clash 'for the ages' against EnglandSport
-
Springboks vs Wales: Another kick-fest coming?Sport
-
Hamilton zooming in on sixth title in the AmericasSport
Popular Topics
-
All Blacks change one for clash 'for the ages' against EnglandSport
-
Springboks vs Wales: Another kick-fest coming?Sport
-
Boks braced for 'slippery' Wales in World Cup semiSport
-
Pressure chasing All Blacks down the street, says England coach JonesSport
-
Mbonambi lauds Rassie Erasmus as Boks prepare for RWC semifinalSport
-
England spot camera 'spy' at Rugby World Cup trainingSport
Popular Topics
CARTOON: DA Road to Ruin
-
CARTOON: Puppet GamesPolitics
-
CARTOON: Bright ExcusesBusiness
-
CARTOON: Heroes to ZerosLocal
-
CARTOON: WhatsApp StokvelLocal
-
CARTOON: SuperHelenPolitics
-
CARTOON: Bunny BonesPolitics
-
CARTOON: DA CarbombPolitics
-
CARTOON: Don't Bank On ItBusiness
-
CARTOON: The future of the climate?Local
- Thu
- 33°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 28°C
- 18°C
- Sat
- 30°C
- 18°C
- Sun
- 33°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 34°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 18°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 17°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 18°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 17°C
- 11°C
- Mon
- 14°C
- 10°C
- Tue
- 16°C
- 9°C
- Thu
- 35°C
- 18°C
- Fri
- 31°C
- 19°C
- Sat
- 33°C
- 20°C
- Sun
- 36°C
- 19°C
- Mon
- 37°C
- 20°C
- Tue
- 30°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 36°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 29°C
- 22°C
- Sat
- 33°C
- 19°C
- Sun
- 34°C
- 19°C
- Mon
- 33°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 27°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 25°C
- 20°C
- Sun
- 26°C
- 20°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 21°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 19°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 20°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 17°C
- 11°C
- Tue
- 16°C
- 10°C
- Thu
- 19°C
- 10°C
- Fri
- 15°C
- 11°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 9°C
- Sun
- 17°C
- 9°C
- Mon
- 13°C
- 6°C
- Tue
- 14°C
- 5°C
- Thu
- 19°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 16°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 18°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 17°C
- 11°C
- Mon
- 13°C
- 9°C
- Tue
- 14°C
- 9°C
- Thu
- 37°C
- 18°C
- Fri
- 30°C
- 22°C
- Sat
- 35°C
- 20°C
- Sun
- 37°C
- 20°C
- Mon
- 38°C
- 20°C
- Tue
- 30°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 31°C
- 10°C
- Fri
- 32°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 30°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 32°C
- 13°C
- Mon
- 25°C
- 11°C
- Tue
- 20°C
- 7°C
- Thu
- 28°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 36°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 32°C
- 19°C
- Sun
- 37°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 40°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 30°C
- 12°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 18°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 19°C
- 10°C
- Mon
- 17°C
- 9°C
- Tue
- 16°C
- 7°C
SPONSORED CONTENT: 3 facts you may not know about tyres
Do you know when to change your car tyres? Driving around on worn tyres with less than 1mm tread is not only dangerous, but illegal.
Owning a 4x4 has been your dream and now, you finally have it. It's amazing for bundu-bashing and navigating uneven terrain and, even those Jozi potholes.
But, do you know exactly when to change the tyres? Many people are killed or injured on the roads where defective, illegal or under-inflated tyres were deemed to be a contributing factor to the accident.
Here are 3 facts you may not know about tyres:
1. Ever wondered what exactly constitutes a legal tyre?
According to South African law, there should be 1mm minimum tread depth across the width and circumference of the tyre. Driving around on worn, smooth tyres with less than 1mm tread remaining is not only dangerous, but illegal.
2. Even if you don't drive much, have your tyres checked
Regardless of how far you drive, once your tyres are five years old, you should get them checked annually. After five years, a tyre will begin to deteriorate as it dries out and the rubber loses its suppleness. Tyre grip gets worse as they wear.
This item on all motor vehicles is very, very important because they support the car and its weight. They absorb road shocks - acting as a spring to increase comfort. They transmit traction and braking forces and they contribute to steering your car.
3. Tyre size matters
Fitting the correct tyres is critical for the quality of your driving experience. The wrong tyres can put a strain on your car and can affect performance, safety and fuel consumption negatively. When buying new tyres, there are three important things to consider – size, speed rating, and load index.
Be safe, get your tyres checked by visiting any Lombard Tyres branch. Should your tyres need to be changed, Lombard Tyres will offer up to a 25% discount off on selected 4x4 branded tyres. Brands on offer include Kumho, Goodride, Goodyear, BF Goodrich, Continental and Cooper. The offer is available in-store and online for 3 days, from 24 - 26 October.
For more information and competitive prices on all tyres, visit Lombard Tyres.
Timeline
Popular in Lifestyle
-
Love will help Harry & Meghan avoid fate of Charles & Di, ex-butler says3 hours ago
-
Rose McGowan is suing Harvey Weinstein2 hours ago
-
Billy Connolly may never perform againa week ago
-
Rihanna happy in love15 days ago
-
Sir Elton John blasts mother as 'sociopath'12 days ago
-
Duchess Meghan accused of being 'naive'20 hours ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.