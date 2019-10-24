Search continues for missing Herolds Bay mom, children
Heidi Scheepers (35) took her her six-year-old daughter and her two-year-old son for a walk on the beach on Tuesday. They were reported missing by her husband when they failed to return home in their Volkswagen kombi.
CAPE TOWN - The search continues for a missing mother and her two children in Herolds Bay in the Southern Cape.
The search resumed Thursday after it was hampered by weather conditions and fading light yesterday.
Heidi Scheepers (35) took her her six-year-old daughter and her two-year-old son for a walk on the beach on Tuesday.
The woman and her children were reported missing by her husband when they failed to return home in their Volkswagen kombi.
At this stage, there's no evidence that the vehicle left the Herolds Bay area since their disappearance.
The police's Malcolm Pojie said that part of the vehicle was found but it was not clear if it belonged to the kombi.
"The inner panel of the vehicle and then also a broken window but it couldn't be positively linked to the vehicle driven by the missing mother and the two kids."
The NSRI, the SAPS and a private company were assisting in the search.
The NSRI's Craig Lambinon: "The NSRI are assisting police in Herolds Bay in the Southern Cape."
The search operation involved foot, sea and air patrols.
