Sanef loses Equality Court case against EFF

JOHANNESBURG - The Equality Court in Pretoria on Thursday dismissed a case by the South African National Editors’ Forum's (Sanef) against the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF).

Sanef approached the court on behalf of five journalists on charges of intimidation, harassment and assault after they were verbally attacked by people purporting to be EFF supporters, who used party leader Julius Malema's name when making the threats.

The five journalists involved were Eyewitness News senior journalist Barry Bateman, Tiso Blackstar associate editor Ranjeni Munusamy, News24 editor Adriaan Basson, Daily Maverick journalist Pauli van Wyk, and Vrye Weekblad editor Max du Preez.

At a protest outside the Zondo commission last year, Malema called on his followers to deal decisively with certain reporters who he accused of defending “white monopoly capital”.

The journalists said they were subjected to intimidation, harassment and death threats, and that Malema did not condemn the comments.

In a tweet on Thursday, EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu said the court "defeated STRATCOM in their attempts to deligitimise the economic emancipation movement".