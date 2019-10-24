Phew! No load shedding this week, Eskom promises
Eskom's Dikatso Mothae said Eskom managed to maintain stability at its Medupi power station.
JOHANNESBURG - South Africans can breathe a sigh of relief, with Eskom promising no power cuts this week.
The cash-strapped state-owned enterprise introduced four days of rotational power cuts last week due to a damaged conveyor belt.
Mothae said the utility was hoping for no unplanned breakdowns.
“The system is looking much better and we don’t see the need to load shed this week.”
#POWERALERT 1— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) October 24, 2019
Date: 24 October 2019
No loadshedding is expected today@SABCNewsOnline @IOL @eNCA @ewnupdates @SAgovnews @TheCitizen_News @News24 @BDliveSA @TimesLIVE pic.twitter.com/0ut8NTRmSN
