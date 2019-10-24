Phew! No load shedding this week, Eskom promises

Eskom's Dikatso Mothae said Eskom managed to maintain stability at its Medupi power station.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africans can breathe a sigh of relief, with Eskom promising no power cuts this week.

The cash-strapped state-owned enterprise introduced four days of rotational power cuts last week due to a damaged conveyor belt.

Mothae said the utility was hoping for no unplanned breakdowns.

“The system is looking much better and we don’t see the need to load shed this week.”