Maimane resigns as DA member and MP

Mmusi Maimane made the announcement on Thursday morning on Twitter.

JOHANNESBURG - Mmusi Maimane has resigned from the Democratic Alliance (DA) and as the party's Member of Parliament.

Maimane made the announcement on Thursday morning on Twitter and the DA's Solly Malatsi confirmed it to Eyewitness News.

He resigned as party leader on Wednesday but had indicated he would remain party leader in Parliament.

More to follow.