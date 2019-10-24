Maimane resigns as DA member and MP
Mmusi Maimane made the announcement on Thursday morning on Twitter.
JOHANNESBURG - Mmusi Maimane has resigned from the Democratic Alliance (DA) and as the party's Member of Parliament.
Maimane made the announcement on Thursday morning on Twitter and the DA's Solly Malatsi confirmed it to Eyewitness News.
He resigned as party leader on Wednesday but had indicated he would remain party leader in Parliament.
More to follow.
I have worked tirelessly to build the project of One SA for All. It’s been my greatest honour to serve the people of SA and will continue to do so. I have today resigned from the DA and Parliament. Thank you to the people of this country for your faith in our nation. God bless SA— Mmusi Maimane (@MmusiMaimane) October 24, 2019
