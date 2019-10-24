KZN DA leader Mncwango to consider requests to head up party
Democratic Alliance (DA) leader in KwaZulu-Natal Zwakele Mncwango has told Eyewitness News that he had been asked by several leaders to take over party leadership and he was applying his mind to their requests.
This followed Mmusi Maimane's resignation on Wednesday from his position as party leader.
Mncwango said that while Maimane's resignation was unfortunate, it did not warrant him claiming that the party could not take the country forward.
Earlier on Thursday, former chief whip John Steenhuisen said he was considering running for the top position.
Zwakele Mncwango said that Helen Zille's election as the party’s federal chairperson did not warrant former leader Maimane suggesting that the direction of the party had shifted.
He said that Zille's election did not change the values and principles of the DA.
"We still have the same principles and values we adopted under his leadership in 2018, so you can't then say a year later the DA is no longer the vehicle [for change in SA] just because one person has been elected."
Mncwango said he supported Athol Trollip for the position of federal council chairperson but because he lost the position to Zille, the party now had to unite in supporting her.
"If Helen doesn't succeed, the DA is not going to succeed."
Several party members in the province were announced as having defected to the African National Congress (ANC) this afternoon.
They cited racism in the party among their reasons for defecting.
However, Mncwango refuted claims that the DA was racist, saying that the majority of leaders who had resigned recently were white and male.
