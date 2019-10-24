Another one! Steenhuisen no longer DA chief whip after Maimane's resignation

He said his term was linked to Mmusi Maimane’s: 'The chief whip is appointed by the leader. Since he announced his resignation from Parliament, my term ends.'

JOHANNESBURG - John Steenhuisen has told Eyewitness News he is no longer the chief whip of the Democratic Alliance (DA) in Parliament.

