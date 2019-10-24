Joburg woman: I'm unsafe even though my abusive husband is behind bars

Nthabiseng Dikgale's husband Jonas is due to appear in the Palmridge Magistrates Court on Thursday where a verdict on his bail application will be handed down.

JOHANNESBURG - A Johannesburg woman said she felt having her husband behind bars had not been enough to protect her from his abuse.

Nthabiseng Dikgale said she was emotionally and physically abused for most of her 10-year marriage.

Her husband Jonas Dikgale is trying to get bail after he was arrested for allegedly strangling her.

Dikgale has relayed how her husband had constantly tormented her by allegedly taking all her possessions, gaining access illegally to the house she was living in and torching her friend's car which she had been using temporarily.

This comes as the country continues to fight the scourge of gender violence.

Dikgale said when her husband was arrested after he was caught red-handed by the security guards strangling her in her home, she thought her nightmare was over and everybody would know what kind of a man he really was.

But she said hours later, she was shocked as her husband managed to secure R2,000 bail.

Dikgale said after an outcry, her husband was re-arrested but that did not stop him from tormenting her.

She said on Tuesday, her husband managed to send a truck to their matrimonial home and tried to take all their furniture.

Jonas is due to appear in the Palmridge Magistrates Court on Thursday where a verdict on his bail application will be handed down.