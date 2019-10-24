Joburg woman: I'm unsafe even though my abusive husband is behind bars
Nthabiseng Dikgale's husband Jonas is due to appear in the Palmridge Magistrates Court on Thursday where a verdict on his bail application will be handed down.
JOHANNESBURG - A Johannesburg woman said she felt having her husband behind bars had not been enough to protect her from his abuse.
Nthabiseng Dikgale said she was emotionally and physically abused for most of her 10-year marriage.
Her husband Jonas Dikgale is trying to get bail after he was arrested for allegedly strangling her.
Dikgale has relayed how her husband had constantly tormented her by allegedly taking all her possessions, gaining access illegally to the house she was living in and torching her friend's car which she had been using temporarily.
This comes as the country continues to fight the scourge of gender violence.
Dikgale said when her husband was arrested after he was caught red-handed by the security guards strangling her in her home, she thought her nightmare was over and everybody would know what kind of a man he really was.
But she said hours later, she was shocked as her husband managed to secure R2,000 bail.
Dikgale said after an outcry, her husband was re-arrested but that did not stop him from tormenting her.
She said on Tuesday, her husband managed to send a truck to their matrimonial home and tried to take all their furniture.
Jonas is due to appear in the Palmridge Magistrates Court on Thursday where a verdict on his bail application will be handed down.
Popular in Local
-
Prof Jansen slams 'fake outrage' over 'demonic' art project at Curro school
-
De Lille to Maimane over DA resignation: I told you so
-
DA focuses on replacing Maimane and Trollip
-
Russia lands nuclear bombers in SA as Putin hosts continent's leaders
-
Mmusi Maimane resigns as DA leader, Athol Trollip confirms party exit
-
Former DA leader Maimane: I'm looking forward to the next chapter
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.