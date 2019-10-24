‘It’s unfortunate that Maimane resigned’ - Steenhuisen
Mmusi Maimane’s resignation means John Steenhuisen technically seizes to be the party’s chief whip because he was appointed by him as parliamentary leader.
CAPE TOWN - Mmusi Maimane’s resignation from the Democratic Alliance (DA) and Parliament has had a knock-on effect and will see leaders like party MP John Steenhuisen lose their own positions.
Maimane’s resignation means Steenhuisen technically seizes to be the party’s chief whip because he was appointed by Maimane as parliamentary leader.
This means the party’s deputy chief whip Jacques Julius will take over from Steenhuisen in the interim or until the party elects a new chief whip.
On Thursday morning, the DA parliamentary caucus gathered for the first time to take stock of Maimane’s resignation and what it means for the party.
Speaking following the caucus meeting, Steenhuisen said Maimane’s resignation was unfortunate and the party begged him to stay on as leader at least until the next congress.
“I think it is unfortunate that Mr Maimane has resigned. The federal executive yesterday did its very best to ask him to remain on at least until the next congress. However, it’s his personal choice to go, and go now, and we have to respect that.”
Steenhuisen said he remained committed to the DA project to become an alternative in South Africa.
He will not be resigning as an MP and has not ruled out running for the same position of the chief whip when the party decides in about a week.
Popular in Politics
-
Another one! Steenhuisen no longer DA chief whip after Maimane's resignation
-
CARTOON: DA Road to Ruin
-
Maimane resigns as DA member and MP
-
IRR: It's flattering to be seen as kingmakers in DA crisis
-
It’s Gordhan vs Malema in Equality Court on hate speech matter
-
De Lille to Maimane over DA resignation: I told you so
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.