It’s Gordhan vs Malema in Equality Court on hate speech matter
Pravin Gordhan laid a complaint against Julius Malema after he called him a dog of white monopoly capital.
JOHANNESBURG - The hate speech case between Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan and Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema is expected to be heard on Wednesday in the Equality Court.
Gordhan opened a complaint against Malema after he called him a dog of white monopoly capital.
Malema's remarks were made in November last year outside the state capture commission venue where Gordhan was testifying.
Gordhan wants an apology from Malema and his deputy Floyd Shivambu, as well as R150,000 in damages.
Last month, the minister's application to have a report by the inspector-general of intelligence removed from court papers was dismissed.
The Sars rogue unit report was filed by the EFF as part of their defence.
