High usage sees Rand Water implement water restrictions

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in RWC 2019
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 36°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 37°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 36°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 22°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 13°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 37°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 22°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 37°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 38°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 36°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 37°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 40°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
Go

High usage sees Rand Water implement water restrictions

It said that municipalities in Gauteng, the North West, Free State and Mpumalanga would have their water flow throttled in order to meet the current demand.

Picture: Supplied
Picture: Supplied
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Rand Water has implemented phase one and two water restrictions due to high usage.

The utility said that the current high temperatures and lack of rainfall had contributed to a drastic decline of water levels in reservoirs.

It said that municipalities in Gauteng, the North West, Free State and Mpumalanga would have their water flow throttled in order to meet the current demand.

The water utility's Eddie Singo: "We have to maintain our reservoirs between 60% and 80% so that there's enough flow, enough pressure and everyone's got enough water. Once it goes below that, we start having problems that challenge you... you may also run out of water."

Meanwhile, the Water and Sanitation Department said heavy rains that could result in localised flooding would not help to fill up dam levels.

In the Vaal Dam, levels have dropped to below 50% for the first time in nearly three years.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA