High usage sees Rand Water implement water restrictions

JOHANNESBURG - Rand Water has implemented phase one and two water restrictions due to high usage.

The utility said that the current high temperatures and lack of rainfall had contributed to a drastic decline of water levels in reservoirs.

It said that municipalities in Gauteng, the North West, Free State and Mpumalanga would have their water flow throttled in order to meet the current demand.

The water utility's Eddie Singo: "We have to maintain our reservoirs between 60% and 80% so that there's enough flow, enough pressure and everyone's got enough water. Once it goes below that, we start having problems that challenge you... you may also run out of water."

Meanwhile, the Water and Sanitation Department said heavy rains that could result in localised flooding would not help to fill up dam levels.

In the Vaal Dam, levels have dropped to below 50% for the first time in nearly three years.