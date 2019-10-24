Hanover Park girl (15) shot in gang crossfire
The Philippi community policing forum called on police to better investigate such crimes to prevent perpetrators from being set free.
CAPE TOWN - The Philippi community policing forum (CPF) has called on the police to deal with incidents of gangsterism more effectively after a teenage girl was caught in the crossfire in Hanover Park.
The CPF’s Ebrahim Abrahams said the 15-year-old girl was standing on a street corner with two people - one of them an alleged gangster.
He said rival gangsters spotted him and opened fire, wounding the teenager instead.
She was rushed to hospital and survived the incident.
Abrahams called on police to better investigate such crimes to prevent perpetrators from being set free and released back into their communities.
“I’m disturbed about the police not doing their work properly because sometimes people are giving the information to the police. But then you find the same guy that has been arrested in the road again. We are calling for proper investigations and for people to not be released the next day or even after a few hours.”
Hanover Park is one of several Cape Town communities plagued by gangsterism on a daily basis.
