Gordhan trying to silence Malema using instruments of the law, court told

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in RWC 2019
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 36°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 37°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 36°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 22°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 13°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 37°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 22°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 37°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 38°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 36°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 37°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 40°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
Go

Gordhan trying to silence Malema using instruments of the law, court told

Lawyers representing Julius Malema argued that the hate speech case against the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader must be dismissed as it's a poor interpretation of the law.

FILE: Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
FILE: Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
35 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Lawyers representing Julius Malema argued that the hate speech case against the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader must be dismissed as it's a poor interpretation of the law.

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan wants Malema to be charged with hate speech after the EFF leader called him a dog of white monopoly capital and that he'd gone to SOE's to remove black people.

Malema made the remarks last year while addressing his supporters outside the state capture inquiry where Gordhan was testifying.

"Political speech is context-specific." That’s how Malema’s Advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi defended the politician’s utterances.

Ngcukaitobi said Gordhan’s legal application was simply a poor interpretation of the hate speech law.

He told the court this was a perfect example of a politician trying to silence another politician using the instruments of the law, adding this posed the risk of infringing on Malema’s right to freedom expression.

Ngcukaitobi said Malema’s criticism of Gordhan was not directed at a group of people and did not meet the definition of hate speech in terms of the law.

Judgment has been reserved.

Timeline

Popular in Politics

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA