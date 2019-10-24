Gordhan: Malema ‘hate speech’ comments tainted my political persona
Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan said the statements made by Malema demonstrated a clear intention to be hurtful, harmful and propagate hate speech.
JOHANNESBURG - Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan's lawyers have accused Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema of implying that Gordhan was working against the constitutional project of transformation in the country.
The hate speech case between Gordhan and the EFF leader was being heard in the Equality Court sitting in the High Court in Johannesburg.
Gordhan wants Malema to be charged with hate speech after the EFF leader made a number of allegations, including calling him a dog of white monopoly capital.
Malema made the remarks last year while addressing his supporters outside the state capture inquiry.
Gordhan said the statements made by Malema demonstrated a clear intention to be hurtful, harmful and propagate hate speech.
He asked the court to declare his utterances hate speech with regards to race, dignity, ethnic or social origin.
Gordhan’s Advocate Ngwako Maenetje has accused Malema of implying that the Public Enterprises Minister was using his position to advance the interests of white monopoly capital.
He quoted Malema’s words in which he told supporters that Gordhan destroyed everyone that stood for the truth and against the apartheid regime.
In his heads of argument, Gordhan argued Malema’s utterances had demoralised him and had impaired his dignity and political persona.
Popular in Politics
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.