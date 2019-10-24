Gordhan: Malema ‘hate speech’ comments tainted my political persona

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan said the statements made by Malema demonstrated a clear intention to be hurtful, harmful and propagate hate speech.

JOHANNESBURG - Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan's lawyers have accused Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema of implying that Gordhan was working against the constitutional project of transformation in the country.

The hate speech case between Gordhan and the EFF leader was being heard in the Equality Court sitting in the High Court in Johannesburg.

Gordhan wants Malema to be charged with hate speech after the EFF leader made a number of allegations, including calling him a dog of white monopoly capital.

Malema made the remarks last year while addressing his supporters outside the state capture inquiry.

Gordhan said the statements made by Malema demonstrated a clear intention to be hurtful, harmful and propagate hate speech.

He asked the court to declare his utterances hate speech with regards to race, dignity, ethnic or social origin.

Gordhan’s Advocate Ngwako Maenetje has accused Malema of implying that the Public Enterprises Minister was using his position to advance the interests of white monopoly capital.

He quoted Malema’s words in which he told supporters that Gordhan destroyed everyone that stood for the truth and against the apartheid regime.

In his heads of argument, Gordhan argued Malema’s utterances had demoralised him and had impaired his dignity and political persona.