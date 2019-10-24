Fans, family remember HHP a year after his death
Today, thousands of fans have used the hashtag #RIPHHP to upload songs, pictures and videos in remembrance the Motswako originator.
JOHANNESBURG - Fans and family of slain artist HHP have taken to social media to remember him a year after his passing.
Jabba - whose real name was Jabulani Tsambo - battled depression and was found dead in his Randpark Ridge home last year.
On this day last year, South Africans were dealt a major blow with the loss of the hip-hop legend.
Today, thousands of fans have used the hashtag #RIPHHP to upload songs, pictures and videos in remembrance the Motswako originator.
I was such a huge fan of HHP... I'll never forget this day❤️ #RIPHHP pic.twitter.com/q16DleJCDW— Liteboho 💖💎 (@LitebohoMolise) October 24, 2019
On this day a year ago HHP passed away.— YoMzansi (@yoMzansi) October 24, 2019
Drop your all-time fav jam by Jabba....#RIPHHP pic.twitter.com/5PXaXl03ej
Ja easy groot. #RipHHP pic.twitter.com/0JvGtqMpl8— 💍#KhethileKhethile (@KwestaDaKAR) October 24, 2019
Forever in my heart. Here's to every lesson you taught. Love you always Jabba 😭#RIPHHP pic.twitter.com/7vgV5OCq9M— NONKOSI (@Nonkosi_Music) October 24, 2019
His wife, Lerato Sengadi also joined in paying tributes to Jabba saying "You were there in the very beginning... You were there at the end... You are here at the beginning. You are always with my friend. I love you."
U were there in the very beginning... u were there at the end... ur are here at the beginning. U are always with my friend. I love u ❤️ https://t.co/IS7O8AwYAT— Lerato Sengadi (@Leratolicious) October 24, 2019
On his birthday last month, the North West University in his home town of Mahikeng held his inaugural memorial lecture.
A tribute concert will also be held in Midrand this weekend.
(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)
More in Lifestyle
-
Cut! Busy Hamilton turns down 'Top Gun' movie cameo
-
Two of three polio viruses eradicated in 'historic' step - WHO
-
SPONSORED CONTENT: 3 facts you may not know about tyres
-
Rose McGowan is suing Harvey Weinstein
-
Love will help Harry & Meghan avoid fate of Charles & Di, ex-butler says
-
South Korea warns of 'serious risk' from vaping, considers sales ban
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.