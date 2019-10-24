Fans, family remember HHP a year after his death

Today, thousands of fans have used the hashtag #RIPHHP to upload songs, pictures and videos in remembrance the Motswako originator.

JOHANNESBURG - Fans and family of slain artist HHP have taken to social media to remember him a year after his passing.

Jabba - whose real name was Jabulani Tsambo - battled depression and was found dead in his Randpark Ridge home last year.

On this day last year, South Africans were dealt a major blow with the loss of the hip-hop legend.

I was such a huge fan of HHP... I'll never forget this day❤️ #RIPHHP pic.twitter.com/q16DleJCDW — Liteboho 💖💎 (@LitebohoMolise) October 24, 2019

On this day a year ago HHP passed away.



Drop your all-time fav jam by Jabba....#RIPHHP pic.twitter.com/5PXaXl03ej — YoMzansi (@yoMzansi) October 24, 2019

Forever in my heart. Here's to every lesson you taught. Love you always Jabba 😭#RIPHHP pic.twitter.com/7vgV5OCq9M — NONKOSI (@Nonkosi_Music) October 24, 2019

His wife, Lerato Sengadi also joined in paying tributes to Jabba saying "You were there in the very beginning... You were there at the end... You are here at the beginning. You are always with my friend. I love you."

U were there in the very beginning... u were there at the end... ur are here at the beginning. U are always with my friend. I love u ❤️ https://t.co/IS7O8AwYAT — Lerato Sengadi (@Leratolicious) October 24, 2019

On his birthday last month, the North West University in his home town of Mahikeng held his inaugural memorial lecture.

A tribute concert will also be held in Midrand this weekend.

(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)