EFF: Maimane's resignation a failure of democratic tolerance in DA
The EFF said it had worked well with Mmusi Maimane and was able to hold his hand in protests that required them to put the country above ideological differences.
JOHANNESBURG - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) said it was disappointed by the resignation of Mmusi Maimane as leader of the Democratic Alliance (DA) and as a Member of Parliament, describing him as an ethical and upright man.
In a statement, the red berets said that Maimane's resignation must go down in history as a failure of democratic tolerance in the DA.
Meanwhile, the DA has come out to allay fears that it was imploding, saying it would not be derailed by internal and external issues.
The party’s federal executive met on Thursday following the resignation of Mmusi Maimane and Athol Trollip as leader and federal chair respectively.
Maimane also resigned as a DA member and Member of Parliament earlier today, which led to John Steenhuisen’s term as the party’s chief whip to also come to an end.
The organisation has now announced that it was planning a federal council meeting soon to elect interim leaders.
The DA is a party in disarray.
As things stand, the party has no CEO, no leader, no federal leader, no chief whip in Parliament and it will soon be without a mayor in Johannesburg.
The party’s federal executive met today to chart the way forward.
It said it was in the business of ensuring that the democratic project was not derailed by either internal or external issues.
The party said it needed a strong and stable leadership.
It said it would elect interim leaders at its federal council soon to be arranged, who would steer the ship until the party’s early congress next year.
