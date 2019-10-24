Edwin Cameron appointed Inspecting Judge for Correctional Services
Retired Constitutional Court Justice Edwin Cameron is tasked with monitoring and oversight of correctional facilities around the country.
JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa appointed retired Constitutional Court Justice Edwin Cameron as Inspecting Judge of the Judicial Inspectorate for Correctional Services.
He’s tasked with monitoring and oversight of correctional facilities around the country.
The inspectorate also reports on the treatment of inmates and the conditions of correctional centres.
Ramaphosa also reappointed Justice Johann van der Westhuizen to serve until the end of December.
Cameron will begin his duties in January and will serve for a three-year term.
Popular in Local
-
Prof Jansen slams 'fake outrage' over 'demonic' art project at Curro school
-
Another one! Steenhuisen no longer DA chief whip after Maimane's resignation
-
‘It’s unfortunate that Maimane resigned’ - Steenhuisen
-
CARTOON: DA Road to Ruin
-
AfriForum given green light to prosecute Moyane for assault
-
DA scrambling to have new parliamentary leader in place after Maimane exit
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.