Edwin Cameron appointed Inspecting Judge for Correctional Services

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa appointed retired Constitutional Court Justice Edwin Cameron as Inspecting Judge of the Judicial Inspectorate for Correctional Services.

He’s tasked with monitoring and oversight of correctional facilities around the country.

The inspectorate also reports on the treatment of inmates and the conditions of correctional centres.

Ramaphosa also reappointed Justice Johann van der Westhuizen to serve until the end of December.

Cameron will begin his duties in January and will serve for a three-year term.