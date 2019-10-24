Defections to ANC nothing to do with Zille, say former KZN DA members

Eight former DA members were officially welcomed into the ANC by provincial secretary Mdumiseni Ntuli on Thursday afternoon.

DURBAN - Former Democratic Alliance (DA) members in KwaZulu-Natal who have defected to the African National Congress (ANC) claimed that the party was racist and difficult to work with.

They included a former member of the DA provincial executive council, a ward councillor and several former DA branch chairpersons.

Former DA members in KwaZulu-Natal who had defected to the ANC said that their move had nothing to do with Helen Zille's election as new DA federal chairperson at the weekend - rather they had left because of structural constraints within the party.

Former DA provincial executive council member Luyanda Msane said that the DA had no proper policy direction and this motivated him to leave the party.

"The decisions and the actions that happened there, they're not policy-driven, they're merely operational."

A ward councillor in Msunduzi Municipality Melika Singh said that her defection was due to poor support and racial issues, which she felt party failed to address.

"I'm from the Msunduzi constituency and the DA there is a very difficult climate to work in because there's a lot of abuse of power, a lot of racism... that has been my experience."

ANC KZN provincial secretary Mdumiseni Ntuli said the party would use these new members to campaign in DA strongholds in the province.

He said, however, that the new members would not be given any special favours in the ANC.