DA says working to fill leadership vacuum as matter of urgency

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has announced it will hold another federal council meeting as soon as possible to elect interim leaders who will replace Mmusi Maimane and Athol Trollip.

The two leaders resigned on Wednesday as party leader and federal chair respectively, plunging the organisation into a constitutional conundrum.

In his resignation, Maimane denounced the party he led for four years, saying it was no longer a vehicle best suited to take forward the vision of building one South Africa for all.

On Thursday morning he resigned as a DA member and parliamentarian.

The DA said it was working to fill the federal leadership vacancies as a matter of urgency.

The party’s federal executive met today to discuss a legal opinion advising the organisation on what to do now that it has lost both its leader and federal chair.

The party’s constitution states that in the event that the leader leaves office, the federal chair must step in.

Following the meeting, the party said it would hold the federal council gathering as soon as practically possible to elect the new interim federal leader and interim federal chair.

It said they would hold the fort until the party’s early congress in April next year.

