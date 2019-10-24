View all in Latest
Go

Cut! Busy Hamilton turns down 'Top Gun' movie cameo

The five-time world champion, who could claim his sixth title at this weekend's Mexican Grand Prix, said he had to turn down a possible role in the soon-to-be-released 'Top Gun: Maverick' due to lack of time.

FILE: Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton celebrates his pole position for the 2019 Monaco Grand Prix on 25 May 2019. Picture: @MercedesAMGF1/Twitter
FILE: Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton celebrates his pole position for the 2019 Monaco Grand Prix on 25 May 2019. Picture: @MercedesAMGF1/Twitter
19 minutes ago

MEXICO CITY - Lewis Hamilton has revealed that he has had to put his ambitions to be a Hollywood movie star on hold because he is too busy winning Formula One world titles.

The five-time world champion, who could claim his sixth title at this weekend's Mexican Grand Prix, said he had to turn down a possible role in the soon-to-be-released Top Gun: Maverick due to lack of time.

The 34-year-old Briton told ESPN'S Laurence Edmondson he was a "massive fan of Top Gun" before adding that he "didn't have any time to do any filming."

His role in the film was expected to be bigger than in his previous movie appearances in Zoolander 2 and Cars.

