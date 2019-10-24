CAA: SAA Technical findings doesn't mean airlines failing to maintain planes

As operations at SAA, Comair and Mango returned to normal, the CAA said the action was necessary to make sure the aircraft are safe to fly.

JOHANNESBURG - Despite findings by the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) against South African Airways (SAA) Technical of noncompliance, the regulator said this did not mean airlines were failing in maintaining their fleets.

Three airlines self-grounded their planes this week to ensure that they were airworthy after several problems were detected.

The action caused panic and disruptions to several flights.

The regulator's CEO Poppy Khoza said: “We execute our mandate without fear or favour because our mandate is aviation safety and security. That is non-negotiable.”

At least 40 of the 44 affected planes were given the green light to return to service.



Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula said South Africa’s skies remained safe.

“Everything is under control and we are acting in the best interests of our people.”

CAA reiterated there's no crisis and groundings are a common occurrence in the industry.

(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)