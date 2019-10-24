CAA: 5 non-compliance issues led to SAA plane groundings

The CAA added that two of the findings were serious enough that it advised SAA, Mango and Comair to ground some of its fleet.

JOHANNESBURG - The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said its audit of South African Airways (SAA) Technical found five incidents of non-compliance which led to this week's aircraft groundings.

The authority said it further sampled two aircraft belonging to Mango Airlines and Comair which resulted in 46 planes being grounded.

At a briefing at OR Tambo International Airport today, CAA said it was happy with the measures taken by the different airlines to address this.

The regulator said it flagged 25 SAA aircraft, 12 belonging to Comair and 7 Mango planes were not up to flying standards.

CAA CEO Poppy Khoza said: “The two we deemed as serious and critical related to the leasing of aircrafts to service by inappropriately qualified personnel. The second issue related to the maintenance of flight data recorders and cockpit voice recorders which were not done in line with the applicable regulations.”

With most of the flights now back in the air, Khoza said the three airlines cooperated with the CAA and submitted evidence showing it had addressed all concerns.

