Botswana voting results trickle in after slight delays
The country’s Independent Electoral Commission said it only started verifying ballot papers around midnight due to the high volumes of voters.
GAROBONE - Results have started trickling in Botswana after a slight delay.
The country’s Independent Electoral Commission said it only started verifying ballot papers around midnight due to the high volumes of voters.
Hundreds of people still hadn’t voted when stations closed at 7 pm on Wednesday but those already in queues were allowed to cast their votes.
Opposition party Umbrella for Democratic Change has already complained about irregularities, but the IEC hopes there won’t be any need to recount ballots.
IEC spokesperson Osupile Maroba: “Sometimes we are saved by margins… if the margins are of hundreds, then a recount won’t make any logic and may discourage calls for a recount.”
Maroba said vote counting was moving at a good pace: “We’re about to reach half of the 490 local government polling results. By this afternoon, we will have two National Assembly districts. Some started verification around 12 midnight; we believe they started counting soon after.”
The full results of the vote are expected by midday on Friday and the voter turnout will also be announced then.
Popular in Africa
-
Ian Khama denies having affair with Jeff Radebe’s wife
-
Expert warns of first disputed election for Botswana
-
Putin calls for trade with African countries to double within 5 years
-
Ghana loses $190 million US grant over cancelled power contract
-
Khama: Masisi's become drunk on power
-
All systems go for Botswana elections
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.