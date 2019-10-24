Botswana voting results trickle in after slight delays

The country’s Independent Electoral Commission said it only started verifying ballot papers around midnight due to the high volumes of voters.

GAROBONE - Results have started trickling in Botswana after a slight delay.

Hundreds of people still hadn’t voted when stations closed at 7 pm on Wednesday but those already in queues were allowed to cast their votes.



Opposition party Umbrella for Democratic Change has already complained about irregularities, but the IEC hopes there won’t be any need to recount ballots.

IEC spokesperson Osupile Maroba: “Sometimes we are saved by margins… if the margins are of hundreds, then a recount won’t make any logic and may discourage calls for a recount.”

Maroba said vote counting was moving at a good pace: “We’re about to reach half of the 490 local government polling results. By this afternoon, we will have two National Assembly districts. Some started verification around 12 midnight; we believe they started counting soon after.”

The full results of the vote are expected by midday on Friday and the voter turnout will also be announced then.