Botswana Patriotic Front president loses constituency
The IEC said earlier it expected counting to be done by Friday.
GABORONE - The president of the new Botswana Patriotic Front, which is backed by former President Ian Khama, has lost his constituency.
Biggie Butale got nearly 2,000 votes, losing to the BDP 's Simon Moabi who won more than 6,000 votes.
The pace of results for the Botswana national assembly has increased, with 12 of the 57 verified constituencies announced.
President Mokgweetsi Masisi’s BDP is leading with 6 seats, followed closely by Duma Boko’s UDC with 5, while Ndaba Gaolathe’s Alliance for Progressives has 1 seat.
At least 29 seats are needed to form a government and the party that will get to that number will be officially announced, even if counting continues.
This is the number that Butale needs to rescue his race for president but as things stand that seems highly unlikely.
