Alonso to enter 2020 Dakar with Toyota

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in RWC 2019
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 36°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 37°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 36°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 22°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 13°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 37°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 22°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 37°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 38°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 36°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 37°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 40°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
Go

Alonso to enter 2020 Dakar with Toyota

The move has been an open secret with Fernando Alonso entering rallies in South Africa and Morocco as preparation with fellow Spaniard and former Dakar motorcycle winner Marc Coma as co-driver.

FILE: Fernando Alonso. Picture: @McLarenF1/Twitter
FILE: Fernando Alonso. Picture: @McLarenF1/Twitter
2 hours ago

MEXICO CITY - Two-times Formula One champion and double Le Mans 24 Hours winner Fernando Alonso will enter next January’s Dakar Rally with Toyota, the Japanese manufacturer confirmed on Thursday.

The move has been an open secret with Alonso entering rallies in South Africa and Morocco as preparation with fellow Spaniard and former Dakar motorcycle winner Marc Coma as co-driver.

The Dakar Rally has come a long way since its origins as a race from Paris to Senegal, with the 2020 edition taking place in Saudi Arabia for the first time after moving from South America.

Alonso’s entry was announced ahead of this weekend’s Spanish round of the rally world championship.

The Spaniard is also seeking to win the Indianapolis 500 to complete the so-called Triple Crown of Motorsport, after winning the other two parts at Le Mans and in Formula One.

The 38-year-old hung up his helmet as a McLaren Formula One driver last year.

Qatar’s Nasser al-Attiyah, a three-times winner, is the reigning Dakar champion and is also returning with Toyota.

Timeline

Popular in Sport

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA