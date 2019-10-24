AfriForum given green light to prosecute Moyane for assault

Last year, the National Prosecuting Authority declined to prosecute the then-tax boss for allegedly causing the woman grievous bodily harm during an attack at his home.

JOHANNESBURG - Lobby group AfriForum announced that it obtained a certificate to privately prosecute Tom Monyane for allegedly assaulting the mother of his grandchild.

Last year, the National Prosecuting Authority declined to prosecute the then-tax boss for allegedly causing the woman grievous bodily harm during an attack at his home.

The alleged victim - who was 17 at the time - claimed Moyane kicked and tackled her.

A medical report - which Eyewitness News saw at the time - showed that a doctor at the Helen Joseph Hospital found that injuries to her face, neck and stomach correlated with a history of assault.

AfriForum’s Gerrie Nel said: “In this particular matter, we were approached by members of society. I can today announce that we’ve been briefed to prosecute the matter on behalf of the complainant, who is also the mother of the accused’s grandchild.”