AfriForum given green light to prosecute Moyane for assault
Last year, the National Prosecuting Authority declined to prosecute the then-tax boss for allegedly causing the woman grievous bodily harm during an attack at his home.
JOHANNESBURG - Lobby group AfriForum announced that it obtained a certificate to privately prosecute Tom Monyane for allegedly assaulting the mother of his grandchild.
The alleged victim - who was 17 at the time - claimed Moyane kicked and tackled her.
A medical report - which Eyewitness News saw at the time - showed that a doctor at the Helen Joseph Hospital found that injuries to her face, neck and stomach correlated with a history of assault.
AfriForum’s Gerrie Nel said: “In this particular matter, we were approached by members of society. I can today announce that we’ve been briefed to prosecute the matter on behalf of the complainant, who is also the mother of the accused’s grandchild.”
