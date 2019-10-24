AfriForum given green light to prosecute Moyane for assault

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in RWC 2019
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 36°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 37°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 36°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 22°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 13°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 37°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 22°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 37°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 38°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 36°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 37°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 40°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
Go

AfriForum given green light to prosecute Moyane for assault

Last year, the National Prosecuting Authority declined to prosecute the then-tax boss for allegedly causing the woman grievous bodily harm during an attack at his home.

FILE: Tom Moyane. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN.
FILE: Tom Moyane. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN.
32 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Lobby group AfriForum announced that it obtained a certificate to privately prosecute Tom Monyane for allegedly assaulting the mother of his grandchild.

Last year, the National Prosecuting Authority declined to prosecute the then-tax boss for allegedly causing the woman grievous bodily harm during an attack at his home.

The alleged victim - who was 17 at the time - claimed Moyane kicked and tackled her.

A medical report - which Eyewitness News saw at the time - showed that a doctor at the Helen Joseph Hospital found that injuries to her face, neck and stomach correlated with a history of assault.

AfriForum’s Gerrie Nel said: “In this particular matter, we were approached by members of society. I can today announce that we’ve been briefed to prosecute the matter on behalf of the complainant, who is also the mother of the accused’s grandchild.”

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA