Acsa suspends Air Zimbabwe's use of its airports
Acsa said that Air Zimbabwe had not adhered to the cash basis terms for using its airports.
JOHANNESBURG - Airports Company South Africa (Acsa) said it regretted the inconvenience it had caused to Air Zimbabwe passengers after it suspended the airline from using its airports.
Acsa said that Air Zimbabwe had not adhered to the cash basis terms for using its airports.
As a cash client, the airline was required to settle on each Monday the amounts owing for landing fees, parking fees and the passenger service charge for its weekly flights.
It also had to pay an amount towards settling arrears on its account.
"Acsa, as a well-run and profitable state-owned company, is obliged to ensure that airlines and other business partners settle any outstanding accounts," the company said.
More in Business
-
Volkswagen unveils new Golf as end of era nears
-
BP to test technology to recycle plastic bottles again and again
-
Rand, stocks drift weaker in quiet trade
-
PIC fires investment manager linked to R4.3bn Ayo deal
-
Phew! No load shedding this week, Eskom promises
-
CAA: SAA Technical findings doesn't mean airlines failing to maintain planes
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.