Acsa suspends Air Zimbabwe's use of its airports

JOHANNESBURG - Airports Company South Africa (Acsa) said it regretted the inconvenience it had caused to Air Zimbabwe passengers after it suspended the airline from using its airports.

Acsa said that Air Zimbabwe had not adhered to the cash basis terms for using its airports.

As a cash client, the airline was required to settle on each Monday the amounts owing for landing fees, parking fees and the passenger service charge for its weekly flights.

It also had to pay an amount towards settling arrears on its account.

"Acsa, as a well-run and profitable state-owned company, is obliged to ensure that airlines and other business partners settle any outstanding accounts," the company said.