8 shortlisted for deputy Public Protector's job

Former head of the Independent Police Investigative Directorate Robert McBride did not make the cut.

CAPE TOWN - Parliament’s justice committee has shortlisted eight candidates for the position of deputy Public Protector.

The eight were nominated from a list of 19 candidates who were deemed to meet the legal requirements for the post.

The shortlisting wasn’t without controversy, as the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) took issue with one of the African National Congress (ANC)’s nominees.

The EFF’s Mbuyiseni Ndlozi objected to the inclusion of Advocate Kholeka Gcaleka, a former legal adviser to Malusi Gigaba when he was Minister of Finance in 2017.

"Let’s bring people who are beyond reproach, so we don’t have to debate their history of working for ministers and the counsel they gave. Do we really want to debate that for the office of deputy Public Protector?"

Corruption Watch has also flagged Gcaleka in a submission to the committee, but her name remains on the list as it was decided all allegations would be put to her when candidates are interviewed next month.

Another ANC nominee is Buang Jones, acting head of legal services at the Human Rights Commission whose conduct is reportedly being investigated by the commission after the FF Plus complained about comments he made in the Eben Etzebeth hate speech case.

The EFF nominated attorney Moshoeshoe Jeffrey Toba, currently a senior manager at the SA Revenue Service.

The DA nominated advocates Shadrack Nkuna, a deputy director in the Public Service Commission, and Noxololo Mbangeni, who is practicing at the Cape Bar.

Also shortlisted are the CEO of the National Heritage Council, Advocate Sonwabile Mancotywa, practicing advocates Puleng Matshelo and Lwazi Pumelela Kubukeli.

Interviews will take place on 12 and 13 November.