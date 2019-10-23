Will Smith wants to fight homelessness

Alongside Smith, Dame Helen Mirren has also joined the cause, as she appeared in the video to encourage people to take part in the event, which will be taking place on 7 December.

LONDON - Will Smith has joined forces with Dame Helen Mirren and Chris Martin in encouraging people to help fight homelessness, by taking part in The World's Big Sleep Out event.

The 51-year-old old actor has asked people to think about what home means to them, in a campaign video for The World's Big Sleep Out, a charity event in which people spend one night sleeping on the streets in order to raise awareness and money for homeless and displaced people.

In the video, the Gemini Man star said: "Think for a minute about what home means to you. To me, home means conversation. It's the place where my family comes together, and that's the most beautiful part of a home. But there are over 100 million people in the world that don't have a place to call home."

Alongside Smith, Mirren has also joined the cause, as she appeared in the video to encourage people to take part in the event, which will be taking place on 7 December.

She said: "On 7 December 2019, we are hoping for 50,000 people to sleep out in the world's largest display of solidarity and support for homeless and displaced people. Major sleep out events will be happening in Trafalgar Square, in Times Square, and in 50 cities across the world."

The World's Big Sleep Out is hoping to raise a whopping $50 million for the cause, and people can even take part just by sleeping outside in their garden.

Josh Littlejohn, the campaign founder, said: "We're asking you to come and join us, whether you're sleeping out at an official event, or you're hosting your own 'Sleep Out' in your back garden. For one night, let's walk in the shoes of people that we would normally walk past, and let's try and raise $50 million to make a difference to people in your area and all around the world."

And the video was closed by Coldplay frontman Chris Martin.

He said: "Thank you for choosing to sleep out this one night, and helping out so many people who don't have a choice."

WATCH: The World's Big Sleep Out with Will Smith, Dame Helen Mirren and Chris Martin