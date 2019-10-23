Will DA Fedex allow Mashaba to serve his notice period?
Herman Mashaba resigned on Monday, following the election of Helen Zille as federal council chair on Sunday.
JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA)'s federal executive (Fedex) is expected to discuss the resignation of Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba on Wednesday morning and take key decisions on whether he must be allowed to serve out his notice period.
Mashaba resigned on Monday, following the election of Helen Zille as Federal Council chair on Sunday.'
WATCH: FULL SPEECH - Herman Mashaba resigns as Joburg mayor
He accused the party of being a complicated partner in the DA-led coalition in Johannesburg, claiming the organisation was anti his pro-poor approach in the city.
He also said he could not reconcile himself with a group of people who thought race was irrelevant when dealing with inequality.
Mashaba appealed to the party to allow him to serve out his notice period and only hand over his mayoral chains at the end of November.
DA leader Mmusi Maimane supported this but it’s not his call.
The federal executive sitting will decide if Mashaba should be allowed to serve until next month or terminate his membership immediately, and by so doing, get someone else to stand in as interim mayor until the next election in council.
But it’s that election of mayor that will give the DA headache.
They will now have to decide how they manage or avoid the collapse of the coalition in the city and think hard about how they will convince the Economic Freedom Fighters to support its new candidate.
