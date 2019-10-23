WC Transport MEC hopes to resolve stand-off between CoCT, taxi drivers
Western Cape Transport MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela on Tuesday facilitated a meeting between the South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) and the City of Cape Town to discuss issues such as fines, impoundments and operating licences.
CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Transport MEC is trying to find solutions to the current stand-off between authorities and taxi drivers.
Bonginkosi Madikizela on Tuesday facilitated a meeting between the South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) and the City of Cape Town to discuss issues such as fines, impoundments and operating licences.
He met Santaco on Monday following disruptive protests and blockades by taxi drivers in the Cape Town CBD and along the N2 highway last week.
Transport MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela said that the city has agreed to consider releasing vehicles impounded on Friday if Santaco provided a list of the drivers who blockaded the roads.
Madikizela said that the meeting also discussed the role of the Provincial Regulatory Entity, which dealt with taxi permits.
"We looked at the issue of the permits because there were a number of people who are operating without permits. We've made it very clear that not everyone will receive operating licence permits."
Santaco's Mzoxolo Didela said they discussed the industry's responsibility to ensure operators adhered to permit regulations.
"It's the illegal vehicles which the minister did indicate that is their problem. The taxi drivers should take a rightful stance not to recruit new members across the province."
A meeting is scheduled for 4 November to specifically look at the issue of permits.
Popular in Local
-
Prof Jansen slams 'fake outrage' over 'demonic' art project at Curro school
-
Mom, 2 kids go missing in Herolds Bay
-
As wait continues for Maimane briefing, sources say Trollip has resigned
-
Lesufi to visit Kempton Park school where pupil attacked schoolmate
-
Lesufi confirms criminal complaint laid over Kempton Park school attack
-
Maimane to announce resignation from DA: sources
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.