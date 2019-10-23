WC Transport MEC hopes to resolve stand-off between CoCT, taxi drivers

Western Cape Transport MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela on Tuesday facilitated a meeting between the South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) and the City of Cape Town to discuss issues such as fines, impoundments and operating licences.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Transport MEC is trying to find solutions to the current stand-off between authorities and taxi drivers.

He met Santaco on Monday following disruptive protests and blockades by taxi drivers in the Cape Town CBD and along the N2 highway last week.

Transport MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela said that the city has agreed to consider releasing vehicles impounded on Friday if Santaco provided a list of the drivers who blockaded the roads.

Madikizela said that the meeting also discussed the role of the Provincial Regulatory Entity, which dealt with taxi permits.

"We looked at the issue of the permits because there were a number of people who are operating without permits. We've made it very clear that not everyone will receive operating licence permits."

Santaco's Mzoxolo Didela said they discussed the industry's responsibility to ensure operators adhered to permit regulations.

"It's the illegal vehicles which the minister did indicate that is their problem. The taxi drivers should take a rightful stance not to recruit new members across the province."

A meeting is scheduled for 4 November to specifically look at the issue of permits.