WATCH LIVE: Mmusi Maimane briefs the media

Since Herman Mashaba’s resignation on Monday, speculation has been swirling that Mmusi Maimane will follow suit but the DA leader has remained silent to date.
JOHANNESBURG – Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane is on Wednesday briefing the media amid speculation that he could resign.
Since Joburg Mayor Herman Mashaba’s resignation from the DA on Monday, speculation has been swirling that Maimane will follow suit, but the DA leader has remained silent to date.
Mashaba’s resignation followed the announcement of Helen Zille as the party’s Federal Council chairperson on Sunday. He said he was leaving the DA because of what he termed right-wing elements and couldn’t reconcile himself with a group of people that thought that race was irrelevant when dealing with inequality.
Speculation has been rife about Maimane’s resignation, especially prior to the party's Federal Council meeting, as many believed the election of Zille as chair would mean an end to his political career.
