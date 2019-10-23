Stone-throwing, tyres set alight as group protests in Athlone

Authorities said demonstrators were throwing stones and burning tyres along Klipfontein Road.

CAPE TOWN - A group of people are currently protesting in Athlone.

Earlier this week, two people died after a fire destroyed several shacks in Die Vlei informal settlement.

At this stage, it's unclear if Wednesday’s protest is linked to that incident.

Ward councillor Magedien Davids said: “They were waiting for their starter packs to arrive. The starter packs arrived. But I am not sure whether this is about housing and whether they want houses now.”