Stellenbosch FC still hopeful of playing home matches in Stellies
Earlier this season Premier Soccer League ruled out Stellenbosch for hosting matches in their back yard due to the unreadiness of both Coetzenburg and Idas Valley Stadium.
CAPE TOWN - Stellenbosch FC still has high hopes of playing their home games in the Stellenbosch Municipality.
Earlier this season, the Premier Soccer League ruled out Stellenbosch as a match venue due to the unsuitability of both the Coetzenburg and Idas Valley stadia.
The club is currently using the Athlone and Cape Town stadia respectively for home games.
Stellenbosch coach Steve Barker gave an update on the readiness of both grounds that the club was targeting.
"There's huge intent and will to get us to play in Stellenbosch and it was again reiterated that we want to play because that is where we belong. So it still goes by the stadiums and getting them to PSL readiness," said Barker.
"So we are working on Idas Valley Stadium to get that hopefully up and running for the second half of the season. There are still other renovations that are going to take place at Coetzenburg Stadium, so that is the latest I have on it."
Stellenbosch, who are sitting in 14th position after eight matches, is set to host eighth-placed Orlando Pirates in a league clash at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday.
The two met last weekend at Orlando Stadium in a Telkom Knockout competition clash where the Cape side went down 1-0.
