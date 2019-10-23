Some DA members warn against immediate removal of Mashaba as mayor
Eyewitness News earlier reported that some DA leaders are so aggrieved that they want him to leave office with immediate effect.
JOHANNESBURG - As the Democratic Alliance (DA)’s federal executive (Fedex) prepares to meet on Wednesday morning to discuss Herman Mashaba’s resignation, some members warned against removing him as Joburg mayor immediately, saying that would create a political vacuum.
Mashaba resigned on Monday citing his unhappiness with the direction the party was taking, including the election of Helen Zille as the Federal Council chair on Sunday.
He criticised the party’s position on race and approach to tackling inequality.
Mashaba is set to vacate the mayoral office on 27 November but that may not happen.
But it’s understood some Fedex members will suggest that the party allow Mashaba to serve until the end of next month while a competent replacement is interviewed, as per DA policy.
They have warned that should he be pushed out now, that would lead to the city being run by a municipal manager as all mayoral council members must go.
But those against Mashaba said they would rather explore this option than have the man who trashed the organisation continue serving and representing albeit for a few more weeks.
