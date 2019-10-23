Seri: ConCourt ruling on apartheid Intimidation Act a victory for all

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in RWC 2019
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 36°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 37°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 36°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 22°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 36°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 22°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 37°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 35°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 38°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 40°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
Go

Seri: ConCourt ruling on apartheid Intimidation Act a victory for all

On Tuesday, the apex court delivered a unanimous judgment declaring a section of the act unconstitutional, adding that it violated freedom of speech.

FILE: The Constitutional Court. Picture: EWN
FILE: The Constitutional Court. Picture: EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Socio-Economic Rights Institute of South Africa (Seri) on Tuesday said the Constitutional Court ruling on the apartheid-era Intimidation Act of 1982 was not only a victory for general Alfred Moyo, but for ordinary South Africans who wished to genuinely express their grievances.

On Tuesday, the apex court delivered a unanimous judgment declaring a section of the act unconstitutional, adding that it violated freedom of speech.

In 2012, Moyo - an activist from the Makause informal settlement in Germiston - was arrested and charged with intimidation after he allegedly told officers at the Primrose police station he would make sure they were removed and there would be bloodshed.

He had been planning a community march against police brutality and poor policing in the area and was then arrested.

Seri described the judgment by the Concourt as a landmark ruling.

Nkosinathi Sithole a lawyer from the institute said: “It basically means people are now able to make free speech and express whatever they were feeling and their concerns.”

Moyo said he had been vindicated following the seven-year-long legal battle: “It’s been tough because the State has been trying to actively make sure that they get me behind bars.”

Before Tuesday’s ConCourt judgment, the High Court in Pretoria and the Supreme Court of Appeal disagreed with Moyo that the section of the Intimidation Act of 1982 violated freedom of expression.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA