SAHRC: Health Dept did not reach settlement with Martha Marais' family
When Martha Marais daughter went to visit her at the Mamelodi Hospital in May, she found her 76-year-old mother tied to a bench in the waiting area.
JOHANNESBURG - The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) said the fight by the family of the woman who was chained to a bench at a Pretoria hospital was not just about money but also dignity.
When Martha Marais daughter went to visit her at the Mamelodi Hospital in May, she found her 76-year-old mother tied to a bench in the waiting area.
The Department of Health said it had reached an out-of-court settlement with the Marais family, but SAHRC said that was not true.
The commission's Buang Jones said: “The commission is acting in a representative capacity for Miss Martha Marais and our instructions are to secure appropriate remedial actions that need to be taken by the department against the people that subjected her to degrading human treatment at the Mamelodi Hospital.”
Popular in Local
-
Lesufi to visit Kempton Park school where pupil attacked schoolmate
-
CARTOON: Puppet Games
-
Revolution talk: EFF tells Mabuza to brush up on 4IR
-
Eskom a step closer to receiving R59bn bailout, Mboweni says issue beyond money
-
PowerBall results: Tuesday, 22 October 2019
-
Will DA Fedex allow Mashaba to serve his notice period?
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.