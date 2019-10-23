View all in Latest
SAHRC: Health Dept did not reach settlement with Martha Marais' family

When Martha Marais daughter went to visit her at the Mamelodi Hospital in May, she found her 76-year-old mother tied to a bench in the waiting area.

Martha Marais tied to a bench at the Mamelodi Hospital. Photograph courtesy Virginia Keppler Facebook
Martha Marais tied to a bench at the Mamelodi Hospital. Photograph courtesy Virginia Keppler Facebook
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) said the fight by the family of the woman who was chained to a bench at a Pretoria hospital was not just about money but also dignity.

When Martha Marais daughter went to visit her at the Mamelodi Hospital in May, she found her 76-year-old mother tied to a bench in the waiting area.

The Department of Health said it had reached an out-of-court settlement with the Marais family, but SAHRC said that was not true.

The commission's Buang Jones said: “The commission is acting in a representative capacity for Miss Martha Marais and our instructions are to secure appropriate remedial actions that need to be taken by the department against the people that subjected her to degrading human treatment at the Mamelodi Hospital.”

