SAA, Comair expect operations to run smoothly after grounding flights
Following the number of flights that were cancelled on Tuesday, some passengers accused the airlines of poor communication.
JOHANNESBURG - The South African Airways (SAA) and Comair, which grounded flights on Tuesday, said they were expecting operations to return to normal on Wednesday.
Comair and SAA had to ground some planes set to fly between Cape Town, Joburg and Durban as a precautionary after oversight inspections at the Civil Aviation Authority.
Certain Mango flights were also affected.
SAA spokesperson Tlali Tlali said: “The unlikely happens when we are not in a position to respond to the demand. The plans are in place, we know exactly what we need to do and part of it entails moving the aircraft around on the demand and load factor.”
Comair, which operates British Airways and low-cost airline Kulula, said disruptions to its networks have been addressed.
