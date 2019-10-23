R50m released for emergency drought relief in WC

The Western Cape provincial Cabinet on Wednesday approved the release of the emergency funding to assist farms experiencing severe drought in the Western Cape.

CAPE TOWN - Economic Opportunities MEC David Maynier has authorised the release of R50 million in emergency drought relief.

The request was initiated by Agriculture MEC Ivan Meyer.

Economic Opportunities MEC David Maynier said the R50 million will be allocated specifically to provide two months of fodder support for farmers in the drought-stricken Central Karoo District Matzikama and Little Karoo areas.

Maynier said the agricultural and agri-processing sectors were vital to the Western Cape economy, contributing about 36% of exports from the province in 2018.

Agriculture is also the fastest-growing export sector in the Western Cape with about 27% growth recorded in the last year.

Agriculture MEC Ivan Meyer said they had also approached the National Department of Agriculture for an additional R147 million for further drought support.