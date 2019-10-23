R50m released for emergency drought relief in WC
The Western Cape provincial Cabinet on Wednesday approved the release of the emergency funding to assist farms experiencing severe drought in the Western Cape.
CAPE TOWN - Economic Opportunities MEC David Maynier has authorised the release of R50 million in emergency drought relief.
The request was initiated by Agriculture MEC Ivan Meyer.
The Western Cape provincial Cabinet on Wednesday approved the release of the emergency funding to assist farms experiencing severe drought in the Western Cape.
Economic Opportunities MEC David Maynier said the R50 million will be allocated specifically to provide two months of fodder support for farmers in the drought-stricken Central Karoo District Matzikama and Little Karoo areas.
Maynier said the agricultural and agri-processing sectors were vital to the Western Cape economy, contributing about 36% of exports from the province in 2018.
Agriculture is also the fastest-growing export sector in the Western Cape with about 27% growth recorded in the last year.
Agriculture MEC Ivan Meyer said they had also approached the National Department of Agriculture for an additional R147 million for further drought support.
More in Business
-
Irregular expenditure by govt up from R51bn to R61.3bn, AG tells MPs
-
ANC in WC slams media for ‘disinformation campaign’ against Iqbal Survé
-
Mboweni: I’m burdened with finding resources for SOEs
-
'AfCFTA set to bolster Ghana economy'
-
SAA, Comair return grounded planes to service
-
Mabuza: Govt to release parcels of land for agriculture, housing
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.