Prof Jansen slams 'fake outrage' over 'demonic' art project at Curro school

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in RWC 2019
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 36°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 37°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 36°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 22°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 36°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 22°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 37°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 35°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 38°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 40°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
Go

Prof Jansen slams 'fake outrage' over 'demonic' art project at Curro school

Grantleigh School in KwaZulu-Natal is conducting an internal probe after Christian parents complained about an art exhibition.

grantleigh-pupil-art-workpng
grantleigh-pupil-art-workpng
4 hours ago

Public intellectual Professor Jonathan Jansen has come out to defend the controversial artwork made by a matric student at Curro's Grantleigh School in Richards Bay.

The pupil's artwork has caused an outcry among parents and the Christian community for its depictions of satan, Jesus, the Bible and other references.

An internal investigation is underway after some parents complained that the artwork goes against the Christian ethos of the school.

A parent at the school took a video of the controversial artwork while attending the year-end exhibition.

The upset father, who is a pastor, called the artwork demonic and unacceptable in a video that has spread on social media.

It's understood the young artist has said his artwork is a commentary on how organised religion chases money.

Stellenbosch University's Prof Jonathan Jansen says the pupil's artwork communicates a much bigger symbolic message. He says the pupil's artwork should be applauded and not suppressed.

Prof Jansen has slammed what he calls fake outrage over the art and says he wishes the so-called Christians expressed the same outrage about poverty, racism and xenophobia.

This is a Constitutional democracy in which people can think for themselves, in which art is a very important part of expression.

Prof Jonathan Jansen, Distinguished Professor in the Faculty of Education at Stellenbosch University

If their Jesus is so small and so threatened by a young boy's depiction of the divine then I suggest they go re-read their scriptures.

Prof Jonathan Jansen, Distinguished Professor in the Faculty of Education at Stellenbosch University

The whole idea of art is to be offensive, to push the boundaries and turn orthodoxy on its head.

Prof Jonathan Jansen, Distinguished Professor in the Faculty of Education at Stellenbosch University

Ashraf Jamal, a Cape Town-based academic, writer and cultural theorist says he recognises why the artwork has caused hysteria.

Jamal argues that extremism has made a return into society, threatening democratic principles and expression.

The age we are living in is an age where fundamentalist is returning with enormous extremity.

Ashraf Jamal, academic, writer and cultural theorist

There's nothing wrong with what the young student did and his challenges to the monetisation of religion is absolutely on point.

Ashraf Jamal, academic, writer and cultural theorist

Listen to the debate over the artwork:

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Prof Jansen slams 'fake outrage' over 'demonic' art project at Curro school

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA